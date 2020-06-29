Man was disappointed that it wasn't fish for tea

Written by Monkey Woods

Monday, 29 June 2020

image for Man was disappointed that it wasn't fish for tea
Breakfast or dinner, but not for tea, surely?

A man who was absolutely famished and looking forward to sitting down to a plate of fish and chips for his tea last night, was disappointed to learn that, unfortunately, fish wasn't on the menu, due to his wife having arrived at the market too late.

Moys Kenwood, 57, who enjoys nothing better than a plate of fish, chips, and mushy peas, saturated in vinegar, with a liberal sprinkling of salt, accompanied by two slices of brown bread and butter, and washed down with a strong cup of tea, usually does without all but the fish, chips and tea, but was crestfallen when he learnt from his wife that:

"It's egg on toast!"

An investigation followed, and it was discovered that Mrs. Kenwood had seen a friend and "stopped to chat, as you do", which meant she got to the market after the last of the fish had been sold.

There were still eggs, however.

The unhappy diner calmly took this in his stride, as he mused:

"Fucking egg on toast! For me tea! I ask you!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
EggsFishFood

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more