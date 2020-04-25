Shopper Was Wearing Facemask Back-To-Front

A man who was jt trying to do the right thing, and protect other people from the possible cross-infection of the Coronavirus, has told how staff and other shoppers laughed at him for wearing his facemask back-to-front.

Moys Kenwood, 56, arrived at the Chinese supermarket in the center of Battambang around 8:30am this morning, and put on his sky blue-colored facemask outside the shop to protect both himself and other customers.

On entering, he gave the cashiers a cheery "Good morning!", but was surprised when they turned and looked at each other, then at him, then at each other, and then at him again, before bursting out in fits of giggling.

"Odd fuckers," he thought, and walked on.

Shoppers he encountered in the aisles reacted as if they'd seen a clown, or perhaps even a clown on a unicycle, as they stifled chuckles or worse, and scurried past him.

"Crazy bastards," he thought. "What's up with them?"

Kenwood was mystified, and was only put out of his misery when he arrived home, and his wife told him about his back-to-frontness.

Examining the gaffe in the mirror, he laughed:

"It's a good job they didn't realize it was upside-down as well!"