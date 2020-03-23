Man Couldn't Get Bogey That Was 'Just Around The Corner'

Written by Monkey Woods

Monday, 23 March 2020

image for Man Couldn't Get Bogey That Was 'Just Around The Corner'
Yikes!

A man who had overcome a persistent winter cold, and had just about got back to full health, told colleagues this week, about how he had tried to remove a bogey from his nose, but couldn't, because the bloody thing was nestled "just too far around the corner".

The object in question could be felt when Tatty Mullett, 56, inserted his finger into the nasal cavity of his left nostril, but, try as he might, the stubborn snotball would not shift its position.

Poking his finger up the cavity as far as - he judged - it could safely be poked, and twisting 90°, using the fingernail in an attempt to lever the booger from its perch on the membrane, the man could still not loosen the determined green bogey.

Later, Mullett's wife gave him an oil-covered rag with which she sometimes cleans their bicycles, and asked him to blow his nose into it.

The result was hideous, but the obstinate soft body of mucus dug its heels in, and would not give up.

It remains 'just around the corner', and just out of reach.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

