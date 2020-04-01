God Almighty Has Coronavirus

The Coronavirus claimed a new victim overnight, when it finally 'went over the line' and pushed things to the limit by infecting the Creator of all Things, and Supreme Ruler of the Universe, God.

The virus sprang up in China either at the end of 2019, or the beginning of 2020, and has been making its way around the globe, climbing inside whoever it can.

On Tuesday, however, it was revealed, that Almighty God had been 'taken down a peg or two' after reporting He had a high temperature, a persistent dry cough, and a runny nose.

God freely admitted that He hadn't been washing His hands much lately, and that He hadn't been all that careful about social-distancing.

Today, Christians all over the world were praying for God's swift recovery.

God is currently self-isolating at an undisclosed location, but, bearing in mind His advanced age, He may need a miracle to get out of this one.