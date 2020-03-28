Children Warned About Parents At Swimming Pool

Young children in Thailand have been warned that their parents are irresponsible, and should be carefully watched.

The news comes after a man who used to reside in the country revealed a photograph that he had taken of a sign at the swimming pool above the Imperial World shopping complex at Samrong, on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Moys Kenwood, 56, was at the pool with his wife and daughter in 2016 when he spied the message.

Written in both Thai and English, it targeted children under the age of 10, advising them that:

"Parents need to be closely monitored."