Children Warned About Parents At Swimming Pool

Written by Monkey Woods

Saturday, 28 March 2020

There it is, in brown and white, for all to see

Young children in Thailand have been warned that their parents are irresponsible, and should be carefully watched.

The news comes after a man who used to reside in the country revealed a photograph that he had taken of a sign at the swimming pool above the Imperial World shopping complex at Samrong, on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Moys Kenwood, 56, was at the pool with his wife and daughter in 2016 when he spied the message.

Written in both Thai and English, it targeted children under the age of 10, advising them that:

"Parents need to be closely monitored."

It is a stark warning to all young children that adults can be just as irresponsible - if not more - than minors, and one that should be duly noted by kids everywhere, not just in Thailand, where even the simplest translations into the English language present Matrix-like conundrums.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

