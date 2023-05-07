Texas Governor announces accelerated mass killing schedule

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Greg Abbott today announced a new, improved schedule of mass killings. The Texas governor spoke in a news conference from his office in the Governor’s mansion.

“Our statistics show that we have fallen behind in the business of mass killings,” said Abbott. “The NRA has informed us that we must step up our game or risk losing the millions of dollars in bribes – er, I meant to say, funding that we receive from that organization.”

Abbott presented a chart showing the recent mass killings in Texas.

“As you can see here,” he said, pointing to the chart, “there are significant gaps between mass killing events. The NRA has informed us that far too much time passed between the Cleveland, Texas murders and the Allen Outlet Mall deaths.

“We must do better,” continued Abbott. “It is clear that presenting thoughts and prayers in order to increase the killings is just not enough. We have a duty to the NRA to make this process smoother and easier for potential killers to acquire the necessary equipment to carry out their missions of death and destruction.

“My staff has developed this new plan that will produce at least one major mass killing per week over the next fiscal year. We have been informed by our NRA overlords that this is acceptable in order to keep the blood and the blood money flowing.”

The governor pointed to a second chart that outlined the new, proposed mass killing schedule of dates.

“But Governor,” said a reporter, “your chart only shows the dates; not the locations of the killings.”

“Obviously, we can’t announce the killing locations ahead of time,” said Abbott. “That would adversely affect the integrity of the operations, and the confidence of the prospective shooters.

“We are leaving it up to our loyal NRA followers to pick and choose which dates and times they intend to utilize in order to plan and execute their own, personal mass killings.

“We will, of course, react appropriately after each mass killing event, with our usual ‘thoughts and prayers’, and our standard, do-nothing plan of action.”

Governor Abbott concluded his press conference by modeling one of his favorite weapons of war.