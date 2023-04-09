The Mexican cartels declare war on their rivals

Police News: Like a scene from Oceans 11, the Gulf Cartel rob an Apple store owned by their rivals the Zeta cartel.

The Gulf gang, in a Seattle suburb, reportedly managed a brazen heist last Sunday, tunneling through the bathroom wall of a coffee appliance shop before sneaking into a neighboring Apple Store and making off with about $500,000 of merchandise owned by a Zeta front man named Alberto Diago.

The robbery included 436 iPhones, according to the Lynnwood Police Department, which announced Wednesday that no arrest had been made because the merchandise belongs to a criminal organization.

A police detective said that there are 25 million cartel members in the US alone. The cartel's keep growing in numbers.

"We will not investigate any crime one cartel commits on another cartel," says Detective Maloney.

The point of entry appears to have been the Seattle Coffee Gear next door. The shop’s regional manager, Jack Sanchez, a cartel front man for the Tijuana cartel, told KOMOTO News, that's owned by the Sinaloa cartel, that his front door had been pried open, then the Gulf cartel gang had seemingly opened up the stores’ shared wall, creating a “24 by 18 [inch] hole cut in the wall” into a backroom of Apple’s retail shop.

"They drank their fill with our most expensive coffee brand," says Sanchez.

“I’m surprised we were the conduit for them to get to the Apple store, operated by the Zeta cartel” Jack said. “I had no clue we were so close or adjacent to the Zeta cartel.”

The hole, cut through layers of wall in a rectangle just big enough for an adult to crawl through, is right between the toilet and sink in Jacks’ store bathroom. The coffee appliance shop has now replaced its locks, KOMOTO reported. Local police told the outlet that no fingerprints were left behind.

Written By

Stephen Conch, cartel investigator for CNBC