Trump Decides Not to do Memoir as Wife Doesn't Type

Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Goddamnit, where is the T honey?

Donald Trump has had a wild adventurous life. but the wife doesn't 'keyboard', due to her long painted manicured nails - so he has decided not to do a tell-all book.

As a young, rich, good looking NY city Guy around Town, he figures he has had hundreds of mistresses, and probably groped at least a thousand women, in restaurants, on airlines - you name it.

And to build his NY City hotels, he had to become friends with the local Mafia, as they controlled all the construction unions in NY.

No problem there - he really admired them. And in 2016 one of them was part of his campaign entourage - (probably because he owed them money).

And this is the guy who had the balls to call for Hillary Clinton to be locked us as a Lawbreaker! By the way, she has never been called into court to be tried for any crime.

And then the famous five bankruptcies, wasting the millions his father gave him when he graduated college. Just the typical Billionaire Rags to Riches story.

Anyway, this will all have to wait.

But one can see one day - an Older Tom Cruise playing Donald in a biographical thriller. Orange wig streaming in the breeze - running, running, running to keep ahead of the NY Mafia families who financed some of the Trump bankruptcy fiascos.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

