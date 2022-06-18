TheSpoof.com Writer Ryan McPherson Threatened With Lawsuits

Saturday, 18 June 2022

Austin, Texas - Well-known TheSpoof.com writer Ryan McPherson has been threatened with defamation lawsuits by at least two government officials. McPherson’s attorney, L. Hester Christopher, made the announcement today.

“My client, Mr. McPherson, made the decision on advice of counsel, to remove his numerous articles from TheSpoof.com website, after receiving threats of lawsuits from at least two Republican officials.

“Although clearly labeled on the Spoof website as “funny story” and “...entirely fictitious”, the subjects of at least two McPherson satire pieces took offense and threatened to sue the writer.”

Christopher went on to say that although only about half of McPherson’s TheSpoof.com stories contained specific names, he advised his client to delete all stories.

“In an overabundance of caution, I advised Mr. McPherson to remove all of his stories from the site,” said Christopher.

Christopher and McPherson declined to name those responsible for the threatened lawsuits.

“I defer to my attorney, Mr. Christopher,” said McPherson in his only public statement regarding the potential lawsuits.

“It is unfortunate,” said Attorney Christopher, “that the Republican government officials named in Mr. McPherson’s funny stories do not possess the necessary sense of humor to laugh at themselves.”

McPherson’s TheSpoof.com public profile indicates that he has “retired from Spoof writing.”

“My client has no further comment on this matter,” said Christopher.

