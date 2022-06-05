Ulvalde Police Leaders, Afraid of Being Injured, Could Not Confront Gunman

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Ulvalde police leaders at the site did not want their 19 officers to get injured, so could not storm the building.

“We assumed the kids were dead already, so why risk officers’ lives?”

“These officers are very expensive to replace and have wives and children depending on them..”

One of the 19 respondents said he felt sorry, but they had to do what the boss says, or they would lose their job and pension.

“It was not our problem, but a problem for the Feds. The kids died because the feds were late.”

Another said, “bureaucracy killed the children, not us.”

The police dept. said they will do more training and try harder next time.