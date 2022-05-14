Ozark Finale Ignites Ire Of Fans

Lake of the Ozarks, MO - Fans of the popular Netflix series Ozark are furious over the finale. The final episode streamed days ago, leaving many viewers upset at the outcome.

“They killed Ruth!” wailed Corrissa Monroe, a resident of Lake of the Ozarks, the main setting for the story. “I mean, they let that cartel bitch shoot her! And she’s dead!”

“Not only that,” said Aurora McFarlane, Monroe’s best friend, “but Jonah killed that private detective! Jonah’s just a kid! That Byrde Family is just a bunch of degenerates!”

“It was bad enough they killed Wyatt,” said Monroe. “He was just an innocent kid who got caught up with that evil drug dealer Darlene Snell.”

“That whole Langmore family was cursed,” said Eddie Hulett, another area resident.

“They shouda known that Byrde family was nothin’ but trouble,” said Monroe.

“And the Byrdes got away with everything,” said McFarlane. “They got rich while everyone else was gettin’ killed.”

“Evil Chicago people,” said Hulett.

“I drove by Darlene’s place the other day,” said Monroe. “There’s people living there already.”

“They didn’t even wait ‘til Ruth was buried before gettin’ that land,” said Hulett.

“Are they Ruth’s kin or something?” said McFarlane.

“Don’t know,” said Hulett. “But they sure as hell were all moved in.”

“Damn leeches,” said Monroe.

“Maybe we can get that cartel to go after them,” said McFarlane. “Tell ‘em they’re growin’ heroin. That’s what got Darlene killed.”

“How do we know they’re not cartel people?” said Monroe. “We could all get killed if we mess with them. Just like Ruth and Wyatt.”

“And Darlene,” said McFarlane.

“She had it coming,” said Hulett.

“Evil bitch,” said Monroe. “She got worse after Jacob died.”

“Yeah, well, Jacob and Darlene were both pretty bad people,” said McFarlane. “It wasn’t just the Byrdes who were doing illegal shit.”

“We were all kinda used to the Snells though,” said McFarlane. “I mean, they were locals. They didn’t mess with the rest of us. We just stayed out of their business and they didn’t cause no trouble.”

“Yeah,” said Hulett. “It was the Byrdes that stirred up all the trouble. They’re the ones who brought them damn cartel people around here. It was the Byrdes and their evil shit that got Wyatt and Ruth killed.”

“They shoulda killed off Marty and Wendy,” said Monroe, “ and left the Langmores alone.”

“Better yet,” said McFarlane. “That Byrde family shoulda never came around here. They shoulda stayed in Chicago. Then none of this stuff woulda ever happened.”