Austin, Texas - Dawn Buckingham, Republican Texas State Senator (SD-24), announced on Monday that she will not seek senate re-election so she can run for “Texas Reptroller” - a position that does not exist.

“Just as I have served the great, white, Republican, Christian, gun-toting, book-hating people of Texas Senate District 24, I will continue that fight for just those people as State Reptroller.”

“We have no idea what she is talking about,” said Texas Republican Party Chairperson Abby Gregott. “We thought she was saying ‘comptroller; but no - she clearly said ‘reptroller.”

A check of the listings for Texas state government positions confirmed that no such office exists.

“I will fight the illegal and immoral teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools!” bellowed Buckingham.

Reporters checking with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) confirmed that CRT is a graduate-level course offered in some law schools - not taught in any K-12 school.

“I will fight for your Second Amendment rights!” screamed Buckingham.

Reporters attempted to inform Buckingham that 2A is, by definition, already Constitutionally protected.

“SEE! I TOLD YOU I WOULD PROTECT IT!” bellowed Buckingham.

Reporters attempted to get her to clarify her ‘reptroller’ remark, but she refused to answer questions.

“I’ve made my position quite clear!” screamed Buckingham.

“As usual, she didn’t make anything clear,” said Texas Democratic Party Chair Dudley Phelany. “Other than her idiotic stance on pretty much every issue.”

“She was a terrible state senator,” said her Democratic opponent, Katy Hones-Jospod. “It could not be clearer that she is interested only in gaslighting for the base. She has neither the ability nor the desire to actually represent and help people. She’s a fraud and a suckup.”

“I am pleased and proud to have the endorsement of the great President Donald J. Trump,” said Buckingham.

“Troth senshall… trosh senthal… what?” said the former, twice-impeached president. “Dawn who? She used to bring me coffee, didn’t she? I may have grabbed her by the pussy a time or two. Although as I recall with my very stable genius brain, I had to throw that one back. She kept asking for an endorsh… an enshorsh… whatever the hell she was saying.”

“I will fight like hell for the white, gun-loving, book-hating, straight Christians of Texas!” shouted Buckingham.

“Yeah, she doesn’t even try to hide it,” said Phelany.

Reporters attempting to question Buckingham were beaten back with clubs and firehoses.

“I will fight like hell to burn books, persecute teachers, ban gays, black, brown, and yellow-skinned people! I will fight like hell to make Texas WHITE AND IGNORANT!” screamed Buckingham, red-faced, neck muscles bulging dangerously.

“Saying the quiet parts out loud is the new normal for Republicans,” said Phelany.