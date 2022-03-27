Newsmax Announces New Spinoff Channel Devotead Entirely to Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Sunday, 27 March 2022

Washington - Rightwing news and opinion channel Newsmax has decided to introduce a new streaming service that will devote itself entirely to the issues surrounding revelations contained in a laptop computer apparently left at a repair shop by Hunter Biden, the son of current President Joe Biden.

The laptop likely contains all of the answers to the questions Newsmax viewers have about how the COVID 19 pandemic started, Hillary Clinton’s missing emails, who is the “Q” in QAnon, and how the election was stolen from Donald Trump.

“There’s just too much valuable information and conspiracy theories to fit into our regular programming” explained a Newsmax editor.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

