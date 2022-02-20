Texas Republican Lawmaker Stranded Due To Gerrymandering

Harker Heights, Texas - Texas State Republican Representative Dash Brine is a victim of his own party’s gerrymandering. Brine’s Central Texas district was redrawn and now he is stranded.

“This is a major problem,” said Brine, a veteran State Representative. “The redrawn district means I can’t get home, to my veterinary clinic, or back to Austin and the legislature.”

Brine is a veterinarian and long time state representative (2010-present.) His district (HD-55) is the ‘donut hole’ surrounded by HD-54 (see photo.) District 55 is hemmed entirely in, meaning Brine can’t get out to travel to his home in Salado, his business in West Killeen (both now in HD-54) or to the State Capitol in Austin.

Brine was in Harker Heights when the new districts were finalized. He was unaware of the implications of his gerrymandered district.

“I don’t know what to do,” said Brine with tears in his eyes. “I’ll never see my wife, kids, or grandkids again.”

“We’re not quite sure what Brine is going on about,” said Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi. “He should be pleased at this newly drawn district as it consolidates the Republican hold on what was a mostly Democratic county. I mean, we figured out how to pick our voters, and we're not giving up on that just because Dash can’t get home.”

“Maybe we should have given this a bit more thought,” whimpered Brine. “There are other people stranded, like I am.”

“What’s to think about?” countered Rinaldi. “Keeping a stranglehold on Texas is our focus. People are not a priority for us.”