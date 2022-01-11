Republicans Declare Civil War

Washington, D.C. - Leaders of the Republican Party today declared civil war on the rest of the United States.

“That’s it, we’re at war,” said Republican Minority House leader Kevin McCarthy.. “Washington, D.C. will be our headquarters.”

“It’s about time,” said Republican Congressman Steve Scalise.

“Yeah, let’s ramp up this killing machine,” said former General Michael Flynn.

“Yeehaw!” shouted Texas Governor Greg Abbott, waving his shotgun over his head. “I’m gonna play soldier from the safety and comfort of my Governor’s mansion!”

“Hallelujah!” shouted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, laboring after a coughing fit. “We gonna get us some lib scalps!”

“I call on all of our supporters and crack troops to gather in Washington!” said McCarthy.. “We’re looking for our people to do what they do best.”

“I’ll keep posting Bible verses that don’t actually apply to anything,” said Senator Marco Rubio. “My voters don’t know the difference.”

“I’ll pretend I’m not too senile to understand what’s happening,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“I’m not going to worry my pretty, little head,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

“How do you spell war?” said Sen. Joni Ernst.

“I’m concerned,” said Sen. Susan Collins. “Not enough to do anything useful, of course.”

“I’ll be in Moscow,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell. “Someone needs to keep an eye on Putin, you know. Might as well be me - since I know him so well.”

“I’m going to find someone to suck up to,” said former Vice-President Mike Pence.

“I don’t actually do anything of value,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert.

“I’m gonna fight commies!” shrieked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “By gosh, I don’t know what that means, but my people seem to love it when I say it!”

“I’m gonna jump up and down and act like I know what’s going on,” said Rep. Louie Gohmert.

“I need to figure out which eye my patch goes on,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw. “When I do, those libs better watch out!”

“I’ll drink beer and post pictures,” said Sen. John Cornyn. “It’s very important at a critical time like this that my constituents know what kind of beer their senator drinks.”

“Civil war!” shouted Rep. Madison Cawthorn. “As long as I don’t have to get my hands dirty, or think too much, I’m in!”

“Yay! Yay! Yay!” shrieked Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“You gonna carry a gun and shoot Democrats, Matty?” said McCarthy..

“What? Oh hell no. I mean, I’m gonna supervise. I don’t know what that means, but I heard it’s good and I’m doing it.”

“I know what it means, and I’m the supervisor,” said Sen. Ted Cruz. “I’ll monitor the progress from my office in Cancun.”

“I won’t support this war,” said Sen. Mitt Romney. “Until it’s politically beneficial to me, that is. Then I’ll be all in. But until then - nope.”

“We’re gonna scare the living hell out of some people,” said former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “I can’t remember who though…”

“Liberals,” said former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. “We’re going to scare the hell out of Liberals.”

“I’m not scared,” said a Liberal.

“Nope, me neither,” said another.

“None of us are scared,” said every other Liberal in the country.

“Wait until McCarthy finds out this means he and his traitorous cohorts will be expelled from Congress,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Wait - what?” said McCarthy. “Expelled?”

“Yep,” said Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer. “You make war against the United States, and you get expelled.”

“That, of course,” said Pelosi, “means Democrats have a super majority in both houses.”

“Hey, that’s not what Mr. Putin said,” said McCarthy. “Oh crap. He told me not to mention his name.”

“Damn, Kev,” said McConnell. “Vladdy is going to freak over this.”

“Shit. What are we gonna do, Mitch?”

“Maybe we should reconsider this civil war thing,” said McConnell.

“Uh, you’re too late,” said Pelosi. “You already declared. You’re in too deep now to stop.”

“We are?” said McCarthy.

“Yep,” said Schumer.

“Well damn, Chuck. Can’t we talk about this?” said McConnell.

“You mean the way we ‘talked about’ Merrick Garland when President Obama wanted to appoint him to SCOTUS?”

“Come on, Chuck. That’s not fair.”

“What the hell do Republicans know about fair?” said Schumer.

“Nothing. Not a damn thing,” said McConnell.

“No shit, Mitch.”

“We…uh…we’re going to have to rethink this civil war thing,” said McCarthy. “Announcing it didn’t have the effect we were expecting.”

“No one is impressed,” said Pelosi.