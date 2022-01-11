President Biden, backed up heartily by Anderson Cooper and Rachel Maddow, will nominate Mr. Fauci for this year's MVP award in leadership regarding the ongoing covid pandemic.

Mr. Fauci continues his popularity as cheer leader of resistance to the virus for two years, and predictably long into the future.

His personal fight against the disease includes his 6,000 IU of Vitamin D daily, plus his irresistible regime to control “restless leg” syndrome.

“Restless leg” is a side effect of the various vaccines which can occur along with other problems, such as myocarditis, menstrual irregularity, and irritable bowels.

Mr. Fauci reminds that if you are troubled by any such problems with vaccination and booster shots to see your doctor, plus check for further studies on these problems in a few years.

Mr. Fauci's specialty is control of “restless leg.”

Standing at various podiums in the past two years Mr. Fauci's right leg (more prone, clinically, to this "restless leg" anomaly) has remained immobile throughout his performances.

“Restless leg” has not advanced one tiny tremor during all this time.

His no-nonsense formulas for untested vaccines over future years in the face of the peril have won him accolades throughout the pharmaceutical industry.

Across the globe vaccine manufacturers have confessed admiration and appreciation of his efforts to support their industries.

But “restless leg” control alone could win Mr. Fauci not simply MVP in the covid pharmaceutical leagues now playing out across the globe, but throughout the world of sports itself.

Legions of athletes have come forward to confess their gratitude at having their “restless leg” syndrome under control--as with not threatening QB brilliance in football, as one example.

Mr. Fauci has revealed that privately he adopts the stork yoga position every deep nocturnal night for fifteen minutes, as part of his discipline.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, James Garopollo, and Justin Herbert have started to arrive fifteen minutes early to every team practice and meeting to assume this position.

Mr. Biden has said his attempt at the yoga “restless leg” posture have at times been challenging, and account for why he fell down mounting the steps of Air Force One some time back.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cooper and Ms. Maddow are rumored to be planning a “restless leg control demonstration video” for the public, with training steps, due out this coming fall season.