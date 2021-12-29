Led Zeppelin Sues Blues Singer

New York, NY - The three surviving members of Led Zeppelin have sued the estate of a late blues singer/songwriter. The iconic band alleges that Big Elmer Jordan failed to write a blues song they could steal.

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones all signed on to the lawsuit against Jordan’s estate.

“He didn’t help us at all,” said Page, long time lead guitarist of the legendary British band. “Just imagine what songs we could have lifted from him and named as our own?”

“The man was a total failure as a blues songwriter,” said lead singer Plant. “He wrote nothing of value. Sadly, nothing for us to steal and turn into million selling LZ songs.”

“Clearly, he didn’t learn a damn thing from Willie Dixon, Jake Holmes, Howlin’ Wolf, and the others,” said Page.

Jordan, who died in 1977, was a contemporary of bluesmen such as Willie Dixon, a several times victim of Zeppelin.

“He wasn’t very well known,” said music critic Jonathan Borne. “He played a lot of blues, but his material was almost entirely cover songs. He did write some original songs, but they were something less than memorable.”

Jordan has only five known songs to his credit: ‘Black Sweetener’, ‘Provide Me Lodging’, ‘Diamond Thursday’, ‘Avenue Brawling Girl’, and ‘Over My Forefinger’.

“I know that guy,” said Mick Jagger. “Saw him play at some little juke joint in Alabama while we were recording at Muscle Shoals.”

“Nothing but shite,” said Page. “The few songs he did write were trash. How are we as a world-class band supposed to steal any of that tripe?”

“We have standards,” said Plant. “Jordan’s songs were not worthy of stealing.”