Texas Institutes New Voting Law

Austin, Texas - The State of Texas incited outrage among Democrats today by enacting a new voting law that appears to violate the 15th and 26th Constitutional Amendments.

“This law gives the power of voting back to real Americans,” said a smiling Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“It’s long past time we put some teeth into our voting laws,” said Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

“Texas was founded by White folks,” said a grinning Abbott. “This law gives the power back to those people.”

“I fully support Governor Abbott and his quest to purify Texas voting,” said Allen West, former Texas Republican Party Chairman.

When reporters reminded West that he is black, and so will be ineligible to vote under the new law, he responded:

“What?”

“Governor, the Constitution guarantees the right to vote for all citizens of voting age.”

Abbott laughed. “Since when do we care what the Federal Government or the Constitution say? Besides, here in Texas the only Amendment we recognize is 2A - the right to bear arms.”

“What are they going to do to stop us?” said Patrick. “Sue? Invade? Like we always say here in the Lone Star State - Come and Take It!”