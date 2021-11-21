Twitter Support Does Not Actually Offer Support

A new report on the social media giant shows that Twitter Support is a total fabrication. The ‘help’ and ‘support’ sections of the site don’t do anything for users, and in fact, make life harder for anyone seeking help.

“It’s pretty much a black hole,” said researcher Armando Gonzales. “Not only do they not offer support, but they begin targeting your account.”

Gonzales reports that Twitter users contacting Twitter support have had their accounts locked, receiving the cryptic “exhibited suspicious behavior that violates our rules” message. If the user appeals, their claim is denied. They are informed they must “log in and follow the instructions to confirm that you‘re the valid account owner.”

Unfortunately, in most such cases, when the user enters the phone number they used to open the account, they see this: “This phone number is already in use,” or, “This Is an unsupported phone number.”

“It goes around and around like that,” said former Twitter user Pete Stead. “I only had the one account and that was the number I used. I don’t know what the hell they want.”

“We imagine the Twitter employees getting a good laugh at the user’s expense,” said Gonzales. “Until and unless they clear whatever flag they have on such accounts, like Pete Stead, the account just hangs in limbo.”

“I even get the red circled number on the app icon, indicating that I have likes or replies to tweets,” said Irene Blevins. “But I can’t log in to see them.”

“Blevins and Stead are just two of the tens of thousands of users who, for whatever reason, have run afoul of the Twitter Support goons,” said Gonzales.

Predictably, our efforts to contact Twitter for an explanation were ignored.

“That’s their pattern,” said Gonzales. “They refuse to respond, just adding to the users’ frustrations. That seems to be the point.”

What should users do?

“There doesn’t seem to be any recourse,” said Gonzales. “It is possible that the Twitter goons may eventually clear your account and allow affected users to recover their accounts. Then again, Twitter doesn’t really care. They’re not in business to help people.”