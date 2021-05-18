Biden to waive intellectual property protections for vaccines in exchange for India's best tandoori chicken recipe

Tuesday, 18 May 2021

US President Joe Biden announced today his administration was willing to change its stance on assisting India in its catastrophic battle with COVID-19.

Biden is willing to send the proprietary scientific details about the production of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, if India is "willing to hand over its secret for making tender, savory tandoori chicken."

Biden elaborated: "When I was a boy in Claymont, Delaware, there was an Indian restaurant with the best tandoori. The House of Curry. And I used to be pals with the owner's son. But it was forced to shut down due to hard times in the 1960s.

"I always knew if I became President I would make it our top foreign policy objective to secure continued access to delicious tandoori chicken."

Biden said the breakthrough idea came to him after spending over an hour on the phone with an Indian call center trying to fix his White House cable TV service.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

