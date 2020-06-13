Black Lives Matter Denied By Trump, Who Says The Only Life That Matters Is His Own

After the anti-racism protests held in countries across the world, as well as in Racism's spiritual homeland - the US - President Donald Trump has spoken out to deny that 'black lives matter', and has asserted that NO lives matter except his own .

Trump was speaking after threatening demonstrators in Seattle with the US army, after they declared an area of the city an 'autonomous zone'.

He said that, as US President, his life was of the utmost importance, on a par with God, his family members and close friends being 'relatively important' but "not crucial". This, he said, was in stark contrast to the most other people's lives, which - although important to themselves - were virtually worthless in the 'Big Picture'.

Trump said:

"I'm not being racist towards people of any color - black, brown, yellow, purple, red, or whatever - but no lives matter as much as mine."