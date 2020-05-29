Minneapolis Police Arrest Man Who Filmed Floyd's Death

Written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Friday, 29 May 2020

image for Minneapolis Police Arrest Man Who Filmed Floyd's Death

Minneapolis. May 29. Exclusive to The Spoof. At the insistence of the Minneapolis Police Union, the young man who took the video of the death of George Floyd has been charged with felony murder and conspiracy to commit murder, over the objection of the city's police chief and the mayor.

In a prepared statement to the press, the Police Union compared the action of the video taker in the Georgia death of Ahmaud Arbery with that of the unidentified man who filmed Floyd's death. "In each case, the videographer was either an innocent bystander or a participant in what is now charged as a murder. If the man in Georgia was guilty of a crime, so is the man in Minneapolis. We believe an arrest is justified."

The Minneapolis man has not yet had a bail hearing, but over a million dollars has been pledged for bail by George Soros.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

