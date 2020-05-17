Joe Biden operates from his Command Post deep under his parents' house.

Joe Biden is effectively leading the Democrat Party from his Top Secret underground Command Post.

Tommy James, Joe's parents' next-door neighbors' son, helps keep Joe sharp in preparation for a tough campaign and the eventual leadership of the US.

Tommy: "This old guy that lives next door gave me $20 to let him beat me at Call of Duty, but he just keeps pointing and clicking the TV remote at the computer monitor yelling 'take that you Russian hackers', then he yells at me 'you're toast Corn Pop!' and then threatens to throw me in the pool if I don't look at his hairy legs. He doesn't have a pool, and I'm gone if I don't get another $20."