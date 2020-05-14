President Trump's Facemask Appears To Be Secured By Elastic That Passes Straight Through His Head

The big news is that, finally, President Donald Trump has been persuaded to 'do the right thing', take medical advice, and wear a facemask.

The really big news is that his facemask appears to be secured by inserting the elastic strap into his ears, and right through his head, in the area where his brain should be.

The photograph of the President wearing his mask surfaced on the internet yesterday, and immediately set tongues wagging on social media platforms.

It was thought that Mr. Trump must have undergone delicate surgery to successfully weave the elastic strap through his ear canals without damaging them.

A White House source confirmed that the intricate procedure had been carried out on Tuesday, and that 'industrial grade' elastic had been used to prevent Trump taking the mask off.