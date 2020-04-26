Disinfectant Out Of Stock In Many Supermarkets

Sunday, 26 April 2020

Could he be right?

There were more scenes of panic-buying in many supermarkets and stores across ctantthe US yesterday, as customers forgot about the toilet paper, and made beelines, instead, for the aisles housing cleaning products, and more especially, disinfectant.

There was no discrimination, either. All disinfectants of every brand were swept up by frantic shoppers in scenes that, by far, eclipsed those recently when customers worldwide emptied the shelves of bumwad.

By 10pm last night, thousands of stores were reporting that they were out of stock.

One supermarket manager said:

"It was crazy! It's a strange commodity to hoard, but I guess people are using their lockdown time to do a spot of spring cleaning around the house."

Another commented:

"Total chaos! I've never seen anything like it before! It was as if the customers had received some kind of presidential order, or something!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

