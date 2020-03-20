Orwell not dead, but living under a bridge (continued)

As earlier reported in this space, Mr. Orwell will be 117 on June 25.

He has been continuing an active life in the homeless community, under a bridge at an undisclosed location, and remains buoyant.

Also, Mr. Orwell has immediately turned to analyzing and dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

First, he is addressing the authorities on imprecision and vagueness in currently issued “shelter-in-place” orders throughout Northern California.

Item: the following addenda to the standard shut-down proclamation should be added to the order:

“For purposes of this order, persons standing in lines outside supermarkets must keep a minimum of six feet between them on their way to the toilet paper shelves.”

“Any discussions must be completed with lips firmly closed.”

“Sign language, yes—but fingers must be dry.”

Mr. Orwell does have a side business. He owns a two-wheeled cart that looks like a bin on wheels.

He also has come by a quantity of toilet paper rolls--available at reasonable prices.

(Toilet paper rolls are now on sale at 15.99 per six-pack in major supermarkets.)

He is also offering to assist crowded crematorium delivery services, as both crematoria and ambulances are hard-pressed at this time.

The under-bridges-and-generally-homeless crowd prefer removal instead of piling up around their tents.

Mr. Orwell is asking a modest fee for this service paid for by the State.

Of course, in literary efforts, Mr. Orwell is proceeding apace.

New precepts:

“Toilet paper is liberation, peace, and healing!”

“When leaders are pulling 'what to do' out of their rear ends, you know there's a toilet paper crisis!”

“When toilet paper sheets replace the national currency, everyone will be safer!”

Mr. Orwell also conducts chorale meetings under the quieter bridges for musical performances with his baritone lead:

“War is peace; ignorance is strength; freedom is slavery!”