Writer sees book sales soar as coronavirus spreads

English author Duncan Whitehead has reported that sales of his books in the USA have trebled overnight, as shoppers continue to panic buy goods and food.

However, the increase in sales appears to have nothing to do with the stories themselves, but is due, in fact, to a shortage of toilet tissue.

Panic buyer David Pines, from Fort Lauderdale, explained, "I have searched high and low for toilet paper, but the stores have sold out, so, instead, I ordered a copy of Whitehead's book.'The Reluctant Jesus' and several other of his titles, as I am led to believe these books are only fit for wiping your ass with. They really are that bad."