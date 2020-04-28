Canned Laughter To Be Used On News Reports Of Trump Speeches

The use of recorded or 'canned' laughter, often employed to encourage studio audience participation, is to be introduced into television news reports that cover the speeches of US president, Donald Trump, it has been revealed.

With so much of the content of what the leader of the free world says being barely believable, and often ludicrously funny, executives at many stations at the forefront of news reporting have now decided to add the sound of uproarious, hysterical laughter to accompany Trump's words.

His childlike antics, lies, and misinformation are examples of how ridiculous politics and reality, in general, have become.

Mr. Trump's suggestion, last week, that household disinfectant should be used in the fight against COVID-19 was a landmark event, deserving of not merely an annoying and insipid cackle of canned laughter, but also a standing ovation for recklessness and stupidity.

In Britain, the BBC is considering adding canned laughter to reports of anything Prime Minister Boris Johnson says, though many think this is an absolute waste of licence-payers' money, as merely setting eyes on the goon is enough to send people rolling about in the aisles.