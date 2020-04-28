Canned Laughter To Be Used On News Reports Of Trump Speeches

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 28 April 2020

image for Canned Laughter To Be Used On News Reports Of Trump Speeches
Trump: he's real funny

The use of recorded or 'canned' laughter, often employed to encourage studio audience participation, is to be introduced into television news reports that cover the speeches of US president, Donald Trump, it has been revealed.

With so much of the content of what the leader of the free world says being barely believable, and often ludicrously funny, executives at many stations at the forefront of news reporting have now decided to add the sound of uproarious, hysterical laughter to accompany Trump's words.

His childlike antics, lies, and misinformation are examples of how ridiculous politics and reality, in general, have become.

Mr. Trump's suggestion, last week, that household disinfectant should be used in the fight against COVID-19 was a landmark event, deserving of not merely an annoying and insipid cackle of canned laughter, but also a standing ovation for recklessness and stupidity.

In Britain, the BBC is considering adding canned laughter to reports of anything Prime Minister Boris Johnson says, though many think this is an absolute waste of licence-payers' money, as merely setting eyes on the goon is enough to send people rolling about in the aisles.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Boris JohnsonComedyDonald TrumpNewsPolitics

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more