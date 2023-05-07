Coronation goes horribly wrong as Charles vanishes mid-ceremony

The meticulously planned coronation of King Charles III was moving smoothly through the required steps when it suddenly took a spectacularly un-Royal turn. Charles, seated on the Royal Throne at Westminster Abbey, unexpectedly stood and wandered off, disappearing through a door, while the congregation watched.

Audible gasps from congregants were heard as Charles, heard to be muttering under his breath, disappeared through a nearby door.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, officiating the service, had turned away from the soon-to-be-crowned King. Welby turned again to face the King only to find the throne empty. Welby appeared to lose his balance, and with approximately one billion people watching his every move on television, he sat in the vacated throne. Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, who was next to Welby and holding the crown, resumed the ceremony, mistakenly crowning Welby as the English King.

"I’m still not sure what happened," Welby said later. "I mean, His Royal Highness just disappeared. I was so startled that I thought I would faint. I sat on the throne, not thinking what I was doing."

"I wasn’t quite sure what to do," said Cottrell. "I didn’t want to hold up the whole ceremony, so I took the crown, put it on Justin’s head, and recited the required oath."

"I wasn’t thinking straight," said Welby. "I just repeated what Stephen said. I mean, I was supposed to be saying those words anyway – to Charles. I’ve rehearsed those lines for decades, preparing for this day. But well... it obviously wasn’t supposed to go this way."

"According to English law," said Archbishop Cottrell, "Justin Welby is now King of England."

"I’m speechless," said King Justin I. "I... I don’t know what to say."

"Bloody hell!" shouted Charles’ wife, who was merely seconds from officially becoming Queen Consort Camilla. "The old bastard just up and disappeared. How the hell am I supposed to be Queen now?"

"It would not surprise me in the least if old Queen Elizabeth dug herself out of her coffin right now and slapped that boy upside his head," said Penny Mourdant, Leader of the House of Commons, who was standing with Welby and Cottrell, holding the King’s sword as Charles disappeared. "The old girl always knew that Charles would screw this up."

"Where the hell is he?" shouted an obviously exasperated King Justin, holding up the crown that was supposed to sit on Charles’ head. "Will no one rid me of this turbulent wreath?"

"You’re it now, Justin – I mean, Your Highness," said Cottrell.

"Stop calling me that!" wailed King Justin.

"I can’t help it," said Cottrell. "It’s done; it’s official, and we can’t walk it back now."

"Bloody heads are going to roll tonight!" shouted the furious Camilla as she rushed off in search of the once and short-lived King. "Damned idiot, Charles! Your mother was right – she should have passed you by and named William King!"

"Unfortunately," said Cottrell, "that’s not happening now. The Prince of Wales is no longer... uh... well, he’s no longer the Prince of Wales and therefore, no longer heir to the British throne."

"What?" said the clearly stunned William. "What in the name of the Crown just happened? Really, Dad – you couldn’t hold it together for one more damn minute?"

"Typical," said Prince Harry, Charles’ younger son. "I guess the old goat got what he deserved for mistreating my wife and me. Sorry, but I have a plane to catch. What a damned wasted trip this was."

"Oh, what a Royal Mess," whispered King Justin I.

As of this writing, Charles has not yet been located. The search is on for the missing monarch, with palace staff combing through the Abbey, checking every nook and cranny. One can only imagine the perplexed expressions on their faces as they search for a king who has vanished into thin air.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the nation, with people eagerly awaiting updates on the unfolding saga. Social media has exploded with speculations and conspiracy theories, ranging from an alien abduction to a secret underground tunnel escape. It seems everyone has their own theory about what really happened to Charles.

Meanwhile, the nation is left in a state of bewildered anticipation. Will Charles resurface in time to reclaim his throne? Will King Justin I be able to adapt to his newfound regal responsibilities? And most importantly, what does this mean for the future of the British monarchy?