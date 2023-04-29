If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Prince Harry has been given permission by Buckingham Palace to wear his military uniform to the pending coronation of his father, Charles III.

It had been thought that the prince would not be allowed to dress in his attire due to the ongoing conflict with The Firm. Indeed, his Uncle Andrew has not been allowed to wear his Royal Navy outfit and will instead have to wear a Gary Glitter facemask and an adult nappy.

Harry gave journalists a sneak preview of his intended uniform when he attended a commemoration for Benito Mussolini at a Fascist Garden Party in Northern Italy yesterday.

"It'll be a nice surprise for Pa and the concubine," he said. "We must recognise the important role Germany has played in my family's history."

Prince Harry has recently been seen working in a shop selling Nazi memorabilia. The shop, called Achtung Schtinky, parades its philosophy above its door: "Ze Customer Is Alvays Extremely Right."

"I'm actually going to shave my beard and apply a small black line of boot polish to my upper lip on the day itself. It's what my grandad would have wanted," Prince Harry told reporters.