Cyclist Regrets Facial Tattoo

Fanatical cyclist Maximilion Derailleur decided to get a facial tattoo to 'promote the best sport in the world'.

Road racer Max has competed at every level, and has the medals to prove it. But for him, simply having the awards in a cabinet at home wasn't enough. "I wanted to make a statement. I wanted to show the world who I am."

As it was January, and he was taking a month off, Max told us, "Winter's the time of year when sensible people have to make the tough choice between food, heating, or getting a massive new tattoo."

Max's family are all keen on the ink. He's most proud of his wife. "Fifteen years ago, the wife got a tattoo of a unicorn on one of her tits," he told us. "Unfortunately now it looks like a giraffe with a brain tumour."

He visited his local studio, absolutely certain as to what he wanted plastering across his forehead. "I wanted everybody to know what I do, and how well I do it. Unfortunately it lost a bit in translation."

Last year, Max got a tattoo of the current time on his wrist. "I regretted it literally one minute later," he said.