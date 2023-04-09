Grandad Mike Okesflat has made it on to the BBC news for teaching his two grandchildren the meaning of Easter.

The two children, 6 and 5, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were encouraged to go on an Easter egg hunt in his back yard. They were given a lengthy time to complete it. He locked them out of the house for seven hours, and told them to fill the baskets he had provided.

Mr Okesflat said that at the end of the children's allotted time he called them in to see what they had found. Aside from suffering from hypothermia, and having been soaked by constant rain, neither had found a single egg.

He told BBC correspondent Huge Edwardian that it was to teach them a very valuable life lesson: Easter is not, and never will be, in November.