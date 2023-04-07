New Hay Fever Relief From Dyson

This is the time of year that Hay Fever sufferers dread. The pollen count is rising, and almost 10 million UK residents will be reaching for some relief.

Now James Dyson, the inventor of the vacuum cleaner, has adapted one of his machines.

"I'm proud to offer the long-suffering population the Dyson Nose Hoover. Shove it up your nose and it'll suck the stuff right out. There's also a detangling head so the nose-hairs aren't torn out of your flesh."

The Dyson branded Nose Hoover is going to be marketed entirely on-line, via the company's YouTube Channel.

Dyson told us, "Navigate to YouTube and type in Dyson - Your Nose. We're proud to say that 'Your Nose' will be streaming freely next week."

The idea came to Mr. Dyson as he watched his wife, Nelbert, suffering from the pernicious spring problem.

"Nelly had a really bad week. First she was diagnosed with diabetes ... and then hay fever. I tried my best to cheer her up with flowers and chocolate, but she wasn't best pleased. So I've invented the Nose Hoover to help."

Early reports regarding the effectiveness of the Nose Hoover are positive. Once a victim of Hay Fever every April, user Henry Conksnotter, said, "I've been using the Dyson for a couple of weeks now, and I'm picking up nicely."