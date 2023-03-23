Liverpool Council Meeting Descends Into Chaos

The latest Liverpool City Council meeting ended with police having to be called as raging observers pelted local councillors with bags of dog excrement.

The council had been discussing the continuing problem of dog mess being left by careless owners. The Conservative councillor Mike Oprophilia angered opposition and the public alike when he said that it wasn't a problem in his tree-lined avenue.

Labour councillor Betty Steamsbad shouted, "You have no idea! Our neighbour's dog shat in our garden so I told my husband to get a shovel and throw it over the fence. Now we've lost our shovel and there's still shite in the garden!"

Another Tory councillor, Dickie Smallbone, complained, "I opened my front door to find a bag full of faeces on the step. I didn't even know Tesco sold dogshit."

As the temperature in the chamber rose, members of the public started lobbing full dog-poo bags at the mayor.

The current freezing weather hasn't helped the problem either. Rather than stepping in it, local residents have been tripping over turds in the road.