UK Cabinet Are All Body Doubles

It started with the supposed visit of Vladimir Putin to the destroyed Ukrainian town of Mariupol. Observers noted that there were distinct differences of the Russian tyrant's chin-flab in a matter of days, comparing photographs. Tongues were soon wagging, as it appears that he may not have been there at all, but sent a body-double.

Kremlin insiders have acknowledged that there may be as many as 23 different Putins, never seen in the same room at once. However, this particular 'double' is also known as Likya Botomov by those in the know.

Shockingly closer to home is the revelation that the entire British cabinet currently in and out of Number 10 are, in fact, all body-doubles. The actual cabinet are sunning themselves at Caesars Palace hotel in Dubai. They have been there, at Tax Payers expense, since the beginning of the first lockdown of 2020.

This is the cast-iron defence that former PM Boris Johnson is going to trot out at the looming investigation regarding lockdown parties. It wasn't him. It wasn't any of them. They weren't even in the country.