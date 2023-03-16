Slough Woman Beats Work Attendance Record

Thursday, 16 March 2023

Celebrating With A Jack And A Fag

A librarian from Slough has beaten all known employment records by turning up for work every day for 74 years.

Doris Shelving, 89, has not missed a single day, including weekends, and has broken all known previous records. She began her longstanding work on Wednesday March 16, 1949, and has turned up, rain or shine, for 27010 consecutive days.

Bosses at Slough Main Library have presented Doris with a Golden Book Ticket as a commemoration for her commitment.

Colleagues aren't so impressed. Far from seeing her as an inspirational figure, one of her fellow workers said that she's just seen as 'that cow who kept on giving us flu'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

