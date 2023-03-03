Glastonbury Festival Lite 2023

Michael Eavis today announced that Glastonbury Festival 2023 will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses. They are set to join Sir Elton of John for the annual music festival.

However, due to the current cost of living crisis, music-lovers will be offered an alternative to the £340 needed to access Worthy Farm.

Eavis told a herd of cows: "We would hate to think that fans missed out on the Glastonbury experience because they couldn't afford the price of admission. So this year we're offering the whole experience you'd expect in a farmyard , but at a fraction of the cost."

For a mere £75, music lovers will be encouraged to play a Guns N' Roses album at maximum volume in their kitchen, whilst sitting in a puddle half a mile away from the 'concert'. As an addition to the music, they will also be encouraged to swig a bottle of Badgers Wank, half of which has been spilled down their shirt-front. "We're also encouraging the use of Class A drugs in order to help with any discomfort that sometimes is a part of living outdoors for three days."

"We're proud to offer an actual toilet in the vicinity as well," Mr. Eavis added. "Of course, the punters won't actually know how long they'll have to walk, or queue for the Khazi. And should they navigate there successfully, they'll find a classic rimless tube with a hole that feeds a line direct to the local Wetherspoons. We like to think that the greatest show in the world still has that philanthropic touch. It's literally shit."

Tickets sold out in the first four seconds of advertising them.