The Cruel Republican Senators Want To Scrap Social Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Word filtering out of the GOP controlled House of Represenatives is that the hate-filled, entitled Republicans want to put a stop to Social Security benefits for over 65 million Americans.

An unnamed senator (who is a yellow-bellied coward) stated that the US has to conserve money to help pay for the retirement benefits of all of the members of Congress.

He noted that people who are on Social Security should have learned to save money instead of using it to take cruises on cruise ships, spending money on walkers, and walking canes, and using money to go to Las Vegas and catch a Wayne Newton show.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Info guru Andy Cohen reports that "Mr. Las Vegas," (aka Wayne Newton) is now 103, and he is still singing his 70-year-old hits like "Red Roses For a Blue Lady," "Danke Schoen," "Waiting For The Robert E. Lee," and "Still Waiting For The Robert E. Lee." ]