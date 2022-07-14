The Queen is 'Smart Cookie' - Got Many Laws Passed To Protect her Financial Assets

The Queen and Her Legal people - behind the scenes - have had hundreds of laws passed over the years in England, Scotland and Wales - to protect her personal financial assets - her Estates and her Salmon Fishing business - (as Related by the Guardian).

The Queen, probably a Billionaire - already pays no Income Tax, or tax on stock transactions.

But she and her advisors wanted more. And, over the years, got it.

As a powerful private person - no one can come on any of her of her properties without her permission. There could be a murder on her properties, or a rape and the police can't come on the property to investigate when they want to - because of hundreds of Laws.

Some of the odd laws protecting her - she can operate a Liquor bar after midnight on her properties (useful) and set off a nuclear explosion.

(Wonder why she needs that one - are that Nukes in Scotland?)

And she still has her dungeons.

Also - she doesn't have to pay decent wages; she can cheat people.

Being possibly financially needy, she runs a Salmon fishing business at Balmoral in Scotland, on the river Dee. Just a mere $600 Pounds to fish there, on her 30,000-acre estate. Come and catch a $600 pound salmon.

The Queen apparently thinks this is a reasonable price.

Locally, it’s called Lizzie's River, since no one else can use it. Some in Scotland want the river back.

But she does so much for Scotland, they should be Grateful. What does she do by the way?

Poor Queen - here I am picking on her, and she is just trying to earn a Living.