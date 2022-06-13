Platinum Jubilee Insider Gossip - The Queen Sleeps In A Queen-Sized Bed

Funny story written by UncleDale

Monday, 13 June 2022

image for Platinum Jubilee Insider Gossip - The Queen Sleeps In A Queen-Sized Bed
It is an American Queen size, pillow-top bed, reported to be "very comfy'.

Fox News-America, known for its profitable Right-Wing Journalism, and its charming, rabble-rousing Talking Heads, developed the story.

As we know, the Queen is a very private person, and has kept the kind of bed she sleeps in a secret for years.

Set in a 15th century bed frame, of course.

Years ago, the American bed had to be smuggled into Buckingham Palace, due to fears of a public uproar if it was found out the Queen did not sleep in a British-Made bed. They were especially afraid of the unions.

Anyway, for years now the Queen has enjoyed her comfy American bed and always gets a good night sleep.

"I could have had a King Size, she is reported to have said, but I am a Lady. Kings are for men."

This is Basil Blackadder reporting from Buckinghamshire. Hoping to see the bright lights of London soon.

Stay tuned for my next report - on the frolics of the fake priest, and the Tower of London Guards, in my next "Insider Gossip" column.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
BedJubileeQueen Elizabeth II

