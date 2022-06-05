Queen Elizabeth, as Part of Platinum Jubille, To Donate Her 'Blood' Diamonds

Funny story written by UncleDale

Sunday, 5 June 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth, as Part of Platinum Jubille, To Donate Her 'Blood' Diamonds
Classic bargain hunt auctioneer's estimate of 40-60 on this crown (million)

Queen Elizabeth, at her age, is taking care of loose ends, and is donating some of the Crown Jewels to the little 'trannie, children of England, to economically help them out.

This is her newest cause, as she feels she has done enough for the racehorses and Corgis of the world, over the years.

She is going through the Crown Jewels, and any' blood 'diamonds, or other ‘blood' jewels, obtained by the deaths of poor suffering workers in various Colonial Empire possessions - she is going to sell, and give the proceeds to the trannie children of England.

Her only fear is there might not be many Crown Jewels left.

Already, she has had to put most of the jewels of Queen Victoria in the 'blood' diamond pile.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Diamond Jubilee Jubilee Queen Elizabeth II

