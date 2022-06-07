Boris Johnson's Secret Monkeypox Party

Tuesday, 7 June 2022

image for Boris Johnson's Secret Monkeypox Party
Monkeypox. Has nothing to do with monkeys and it isn't a coronavirus. But this image is lovely.

Now that the heat is off, Boris Johnson is continuing his secret Beer Bash parties. Sue Gray is aware of these but has decided to bury news of them.

She's tired of Boris and his stupid antics.

Boris recently was celebrating Nick Bowles getting the Monkey Pox.

Many a beer was hoisted to Nick Bowles' medical predicament.

But as in many other things, Boris’ information was wrong.

He had a shaky information source, at a hospital, but believed the story anyway.

It later turned out that there had been two patients named Nick Bowles at the hospital that day.

The important one received a physical, and the other Nick Bowles who is a plumber at Westminster, was confirmed as having the Pox…

...Typical Boris.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

