North America Discovers Harry Maguire

The news has arrived! Harry Maguire actually exists! It had not been clear to this North American that he did. But I saw him on TV today, and there he was; tall, and dark with an early 60’s preBeatle haircut. And he can get that round thing into the square thing, or net, or goal or whatever it’s called.

I thought he was a made up character, what with MW’s many wacky descriptions of his outlandish shenanigans.

Who even knew England had a soccer team? England is missing amongst previous winners of the European Football Championship. I mean, where have they been for 60 years? Maybe they were late to the table?

Of course everyone knows that the Germans and Brazilians can play soccer. Even the French can play soccer. But the English?

This is history. It brings back memories of the Jamaican bobsled team. It doesn’t snow in Jamaica, so how to develope the sport? And it never stops raining in England, so how to develop the sport? Just when you thought you’d seen everything!

Yes, I always assumed it was MW’s wild and engaging imagination which enabled him to write about an Englishman who could actually play soccer. Like writing about a fish that can poach eggs. And I mean, this Harry character is actually good!

Now I know MW was somewhat serious, I’ll have to give his works another read.