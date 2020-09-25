The mafia lives in strange places

With a net worth of $15 billion, the Vatican has become a magnet for many crime organizations.

"Getting an inside man into the Vatican is the best bet to get at some of that loot," says Mafia insider, Theodore Anthony Melendez.

In a recent case, a powerful Vatican cardinal was accused of siphoning-off funds to help his siblings and unknown business partners.

Italian weekly news magazine, L’Espresso, alleged he had given at least €6,000,000 to a charity cooperative run by unknown business associates.

Melendez claims the Mafia has become technically advanced, and has gone covert over the last ten years. They have family law firms who run underground operations, and they have moles working in various intelligence agencies.

"The mafia is aware of all of the cards that are at play in government and in the business world," said Melendez.