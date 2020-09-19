Big Ben To Go Digital

At last, Big Ben is to finally get a £1 million facelift, and is to go digital just in time for the New Year celebrations.

Visitors to London, who flock in their millions to see an enormous CLOCK, will be met with a far more up-to-date timepiece.

Big Ben will have 4 state-of-the-art digital screens and will be just like any sports watch. A novel idea for TV fanatics is that the screens will be able to show Sky sports, Sky news, CNN and Eastenders on its hi-tech screens.

Although the cost was initially to be met by the taxpayer, plans are afoot to have sponsorship on the structure, and adverts will appear at 3-minute intervals on the screens. Visitors will also get LIVE feeds of the really exciting Prime Minister's Questions, and, at New Year, there will be fireworks and explosions.

Steven Spielberg will use the screens to stream-in his next blockbuster.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "The old workings are to be sold off to the Chinese to stop the annoying f*ckers from coming over here and asking everyone to take photos for them."