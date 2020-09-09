Pandemic Puts Women Back In Their Place...

A study into the growing problems brought about by the current pandemic has discovered a shocking amount of information. Most notably, mental health cases have risen slightly, but the majority of smokers and drinkers have cut back dramatically so they could turn to online betting.

A surprising statistic is that homes were much tidier, and clothes were cleaner, because washing machines were never switched off. Some husbands even complained that they were forced to change their underwear up to three times a day!

Top of the list in the study is that an astounding number of women can no longer 'talk for hours', with some females reportedly reduced to just basic small talk.

"It's the fear brought on by coronavirus that's caused it. I'm feart to open my mouth these days, in case I catch something. I've even had to resort to twitter to complain about random sh*t," one un-named bitch whispered.

A huge part of the report centres on women being unable to blame the virus on a particular person they just didn't like.

"It's always been part of our DNA to point the finger at someone for messing up our lives. This virus is slightly different from the VD that swept through Falkirk in the 90s, because we all knew who that slut was," raged Stacey Dunnet.

One husband, Pat Mcgraine, sighed, "I've been married for 46 years and my earache has been ditched in 2019! I had tinnitus for 20 years, but not now! Bring on the coronavirus for another 20 years. This is bliss. I even watched Eastenders the other night with the volume turned down low, and heard every word. I'm even thinking about moving back in..."