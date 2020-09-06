Boeing Uncover New Medium-Sized Aircraft

image for Boeing Uncover New Medium-Sized Aircraft
The Boeing 666 - flights so bad you can't wait to get off

Aircraft maker Boeing have unveiled their new 'Boeing 666' aircraft, specifically produced for the European short-haul market.

Boeing Chairpersonage Barry Marshmallow told us, "We're very excited to announce the '666'. Apart from a greener engine, it will fly utilising fuel created from manure. And, most critically, it will fly up to 175 passengers in comfort."

First interested party is Irish budget airline Ryanair. CEO Michael O'Leary told us, "We've ordered eight to start with, and will begin on our Luton to Zagreb route. It'll be the first aircraft that we've flown which can fit 380 passengers at a time. It'll transform people's flying experience."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

