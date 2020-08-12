Easyjet Join The Space Race

First there was Elon Musk's SpaceX. Then there was Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic. In third place came Amazon primate Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin. All three companies are vying to become the first commercial space ventures in order to 'maintain a competitive launch market'.

This morning a fourth player entered the race. EasyJet is a British low-cost airline group headquartered at London Luton Airport. It operates domestic and international scheduled services on over 1,000 routes. Now it's going to be 1,001.

CEO Johan Lundgren told us, "From December this year, we'll be launching a flight from Luton to the International Space Station. We're very excited. We've invested in a £4 billion space policy that will ultimately take astronauts to Ibiza via Hong Kong. It'll follow the route that most of our luggage has been taking."

Just to clarify the pricing, it’s £4 billion and, if the astronauts have cabin baggage, an additional £80 for the first carry-on, and £150 for two.