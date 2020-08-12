Ryanair Flight In Emergency Landing

An Ryanair flight leaving John Lennon Airport in Liverpool had to make an emergency U-Turn after takeoff when an engine cover fell off the plane.

Passenger Mike Rashedplain told us, "We'd been flying for about ten minutes. There's the usual rattling and creaking going on, and all of a sudden there was this massive bang. That wasn't it, though. Then there was this ripping, tearing noise. That wasn't it either. Then the engine cowling on the right wing just ... blew off. That's when the panic set in and people started screaming and crying."

Air Hostess Shaz McSpazz added, "Passengers on the plane were shouting and crying. I'm not sure what was worse, having an engine cover blow off at fifteen thousand feet ... or having to go back to Liverpool."

It was only as the plane was back on the ground that engineers discovered the reason for the mishap. A stowaway had managed to squeeze themselves into the side of the engine. Apparently they had considered it to be an upgrade. They were only found when their legs were spotted, hanging from the bottom of the engine.

Ryanair have apologised to passengers, and consequently levied a £50 'Apology Charge'.