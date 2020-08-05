Government redefines 'vegetable' to tackle obesity

Funny story written by ExiledRoyal

Wednesday, 5 August 2020

image for Government redefines 'vegetable' to tackle obesity
Carrot Cake is now a vegetable

The current drive to reduce obesity took a strange turn today.

Mike Okesflat, Health Minister, told us that, rather than get people to eat less and exercise more, they would simply redefine the meaning of 'vegetable'.

"We all know that you have to eat 5 a day to keep healthy. And, for example, a recent report has said that the majority of vegetables that toddlers eat are chips. Chips are a vegetable. So I ate two plates of vegetables today and I'll have some more vegetables tonight."

Chips aren't the only vegetables that we're required to eat. The government have published a list of others that they recommend. Onion rings, loaded potato skins, carrot cake - these are also essential 'Vegetable Products'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
cakeGovernmentObesityWeight Loss

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more