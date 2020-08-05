Government redefines 'vegetable' to tackle obesity

The current drive to reduce obesity took a strange turn today.

Mike Okesflat, Health Minister, told us that, rather than get people to eat less and exercise more, they would simply redefine the meaning of 'vegetable'.

"We all know that you have to eat 5 a day to keep healthy. And, for example, a recent report has said that the majority of vegetables that toddlers eat are chips. Chips are a vegetable. So I ate two plates of vegetables today and I'll have some more vegetables tonight."

Chips aren't the only vegetables that we're required to eat. The government have published a list of others that they recommend. Onion rings, loaded potato skins, carrot cake - these are also essential 'Vegetable Products'.